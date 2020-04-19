AmaZulu linked with former Chippa coach Mapeza

Mapeza is currently without a job after walking out on Chippa last month to prematurely end his successful five-month stint at the club.

He left Chippa 11th on the Premiership standings, five points off the drop zone.

Mapeza’s manager Gibson Mahachi confirmed to Standard Sport that they were currently weighing several offers including one from AmaZulu.

“So far, nothing has materialised for a new deal for the coach. AmaZulu have, of course, made an inquiry together with several other foreign clubs which I’ll not reveal by their names at this stage,” Mahachi is quoted as saying said.

“But for the moment, Mapeza is resting until a better offer comes and in the meantime we are open and listening to offers coming our way.

“There is no need for us to rush. When the right offer comes we will embrace it but for the moment we are waiting and looking forward to it.

“After his previous job, we felt he needed some rest as we look for the right placement for him,” added Mahachi.

“A number of offers are coming, but we need to be careful when it comes to selecting the right one.”

AmaZulu, who are second from bottom on the log with 23 points after 24 games, are currently without a head coach after sending their coach Jozef Vukusic on special leave until further notice before the suspension of the Absa Premiership.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu striker Lehlohonolo Majoro is said to have resolved his issues with the club and will resume training with the rest of the squad when full training resumes after the coronavirus lockdown.

Majoro with four other players were asked to undergo special training with the medical team, but the other four later resumed training with the rest of the squad except for Majoro.

Word is that the five players had issues with Vukusic hence they resumed training after the Slovakian mentor was placed on special leave. AmaZulu, however, disputed these allegations.

