18.4.2020

Brockie doesn’t regret decision to join Sundowns

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Jeremy Brockie says he does not regret his decision to leave SuperSport Unitedto join Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Brockie, who was the most feared striker at the time because of his prolific finishing,  joined Sundowns in 2018 but failed to regain his scoring form at the Brazilians.

READ: Pitso reiterates his wish to stay at Sundowns

After spending most of his time on the bench and on the stands, Brockie was eventually loaned to Maritzburg United at the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

Responding to a question posed by a fan on his Twitter account, Brockie said he does not regret his decision to leave Matsatsantsa and join the Brazilians.

“I don’t have any regrets in anything I do but I learn from every decision I make,” wrote Brockie.

“There’s risks in every decision that you make.

“Sometimes they work and sometimes it doesn’t go to plan how you pictured it. I haven’t given up on that picture I painted.”

Brockie’s contract with Sundowns is set to expire at the end of June, but the Brazilians have an option to renew it for a further one year.

Indications are that the New Zealander will be let go by Sundowns.

When asked about his current contract situation, Brockie revealed that he is waiting for Sundowns to let him know if they will take the option to renew his contract.

