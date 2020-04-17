Veteran Nigerian goalkeeper Enyeama open to Chiefs, Pirates move

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama said he would welcome an opportunity to play for one of the South African giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates.

The 37-year-old, who has spent over a decade in Europe, is currently a free agent after leaving Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille in 2018.

Speaking to African Football HQ, Enyeama said a move to South Africa to join one of the Soweto giants would appeal to him should his family be comfortable with relocating.

“Yeah, why not? Johannesburg is a good place to be,” said Enyeama. “If there’s an opportunity to play at Chiefs or Pirates, why not?

“Football is my life, football is my blood and if there is an opportunity to play and the terms and details are okay and my family and wife are okay with it, then we move.”

Enyeama, who retired from international football in 2015, has 101 caps for Nigeria.

If he joins Chiefs, Enyeama would compete with fellow Nigerian shot stopper Daniel Akpeyi for the number one jersey.

