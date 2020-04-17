Pitso reiterates his wish to stay at Sundowns

There had been reports that North African clubs have shown interest in the former Bafana Bafana coach, who has won almost every trophy with Sundowns including the Caf Champions League.

READ: Mokwena distances himself from player exodus at Chippa

Mosimane, however, insists that he is happy to stay on at Sundowns and not make new demands that match his achievements at the club.

“I’ve never come out and asked for extra money. I never said I would not sign my contract because I want a raise in my salary. I don’t do that because I won a cup against Maritzburg United,” Mosimane told Independent Media.

“I’m seven years at the club and I don’t do that. I don’t ask for loans. I don’t take advantage of the wealth that our president (Patrice Motsepe) has created and then I start to ask for personal favours. I’ve been a gentleman and I stick to my contract and I finish my contract,” Mosimane explained.

“I want to stay at Sundowns but someone will say why is he begging to stay at Sundowns. No, no, I stay because I want to stay. I know what is right for me. I don’t look at what I’ve done. I don’t hold a gun to the club and say look at what I’ve done.

“No, that’s not my part. I want to stay and I feel loved at Sundowns. I never had a problem with my contract at Sundowns from the board, management and our president Patrice Motsepe. I’ve never had the challenges.”

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Sundowns are looking to replace Mosimane with former Chippa United coach Dan Malesela.

Former Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena is also said to be in the running for the Sundowns head coach job should the club decides against renewing Mosimane’s contract.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.