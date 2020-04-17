Will be on top of our game after lockdown – Katsande

Chiefs were seating in first place on the log table when Safa suspended footballing activities in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Katsande admits the lockdown broke Chiefs’ momentum as they looked good to go over the finish line in May and lift the league title but he says everyone’s health is more important than playing football at the moment.

The former Warriors captain is confident Amakhosi will be in top form once the league resumes.

“It’s always difficult to come back to the form of your past after such a break. But we will be on top of our game,” Katsande told New Zimbabwe.

“As a professional, you must get back on the horse and ride towards the finish line at high speed.”

