Leopards terminate Phala’s contract – report

Black Leopards have reportedly terminated the contract of winger Thuso Phala.

Phala has long been linked with a move away from Lidoda Duvha after struggling to get game time this season.

According to SunSport, Leopards boss David Thidiela has had enough of paying Phala’s huge salary estimated at R100,000 monthly and has decided to cut ties with the former SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs winger.

Phala played has played 13 matches for Leopards since joining them from SuperSport United at the beginning of the season.

He last played in a competitive match for Lidoda Duvha on 21 December, when Leopards lost 2-1 to Orlando Pirates in an Absa Premiership match at Orlando Stadium.

Leopards spokesperson Barry Ramunenyiwa could not confirm nor deny Phala’s contract termination.

“I will speak to management and get back to you. But out of respect for Thuso, I think he should comment since he is the one who started the fire. It’s better if it comes out of his own mouth,” Ramunenyiwa is quoted as saying by the SunSport.

