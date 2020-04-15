McCarthy’s warning to whoever finishes 15th in the league

The words of warning come from former Moroka Swallows defender Fabian McCarthy who says whichever Absa Premiership team finishes in 15th position at the end of the season will have a tough time in the promotions playoffs if Swallows, the shadow of Moroka Swallows, are part of the three-team mini league fighting for a spot in the elite division.

Swallows are currently second on the log and there is a possibility they might win the GladAfrica Championship and earn themselves a place in the premium league. However, if they fail to outrun leaders Ajax Cape Town to the title, there is no reason not to believe that the Dube Birds will be in the playoffs together with the third-place finisher in the Championship and the second from bottom in the Premiership.

The retired McCarthy cut his teeth at Mamelodi Sundowns and spent most of his career at Kaizer Chiefs where he was part of the team that recorded the fewest number of goals conceded in a season – 11 goals in the 2003/14 league-winning season. McCarthy has sent the warning to either one of Limpopo trio Baroka FC, Black Leopards and Polokwane City, together with AmaZulu, as only three points separate the teams.

“It is very good to see what is happening now at Swallows, I wish the management and all of the players the best; the likes of Vuyo Mere, Lebohang ‘Cheeseboy’ Mokoena. The guys are contributing a lot and if the league resumes, God willingly by next month, I can see Swallows going into the playoffs,” McCarthy told Phakaaathi.

“When they go into the playoffs they are definitely going to beat whoever finishes 15th in the Absa Premiership because that team, Swallows, has the momentum and the spirit. Brandon Truter just brought something else to the team.

“I hope the management keeps supporting the boys. I am definitely sure that if they reach that playoff spot, they are definitely going to win that promotion playoff and hopefully we will see them in the Absa Premiership again,” McCarthy added.

Meanwhile, the club’s management are searching for a new sponsorship after they decided to part ways with technology company IN2 IT which pumped about R150,000 into the side on a monthly basis. According to reports, the reason behind the termination of the sponsorship is because IN2 IT were awarded a controversial tender by the Gauteng government.

