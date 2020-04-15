Katsande optimistic Chiefs will still win league title after lockdown

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande remains hopeful the forced coronavirus break will not disrupt their championship aspirations and form.

Amakhosi were leading the Absa Premiership standings before the league action was suspended because of the pandemic.

The suspension was followed by a lockdown, which left footballers like Katsande following their team’s training programmes at home.

The Zimbabwean international, who is still nursing an injury, has admitted the situation of staying at home and doing nothing was beginning to get to him and his teammates.

“These are scary moments for us,” Katsande told New Zimbabwe.

“But we have no choice but to follow what the healthcare professionals want us to do. We must all be careful in order not to transmit the disease from one person to another; stay home, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

“The number of infected people is growing and we have to play our role as soccer players to educate people about the danger of this virus.”

Katsande admitted the lockdown period carried the risk of derailing Amakhosi from the track.

“It’s always difficult to come back to the form of your past after such a break. But we will be on top of our game,” he said.

“As a professional, you must get back on the horse and ride towards the finish line at high speed.”

Chiefs, who lost 1-0 to bottom side AmaZulu in their last league match at the FNB Stadium on 6 March, were due to host Bidvest Wits at the same venue before the PSL suspended league matches.

With eight games to go before the end of the season, Katsande is crossing his fingers that they will return to their league campaign with their scoring boots on.

“We have to work on our sharpness and play two to three friendly games before we can resume our league schedule. That may help,” commented Katsande.

