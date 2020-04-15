PSL News 15.4.2020 12:17 pm

Reaching TKO final was my highlight – Buchanan 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe 
Reaching TKO final was my highlight – Buchanan 

Kegan Buchanan during the Maritzburg United media open day at Harry Gwala Stadium (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images) Keagan Buchanan

‘We didn’t win it, but it was a real turning point for the team after the season we had before,’ said the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder.

As the battle to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the whole world continues, almost everything seems to be at a standstill, leaving players to continue keeping fit at home and reminiscing about what transpired before the season was suspended.

READ: Ofori – Most footballers can’t train on their own

Such was the case for Maritzburg United’s midfielder Keagan Buchanan, who has managed to rise to the occasion this campaign and has managed to stay injury-free.

Buchanan remembered how the Team of Choice have been grinding out results this season by even making it into the final of the Telkom Knockout, only to lose out 2-1 to eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last year in December.

“Making it to the TKO final was the highlight of the season for me. We didn’t win it, but it was a real turning point for the team after the season we had before. Great memories,” the midfielder tweeted.

Buchanan’s promising career has been previously been interrupted by long term injuries even when he was playing at Kaizer Chiefs. The midfielder, however, has been one of the key players for Eric Tinkler’s’ Maritzburg side as they topped their game this season following the hiccups of last season – which saw the club save their status in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

They finished the season on position 15 after enduring a horrible season at that point.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ofori – Most footballers can’t train on their own 14.4.2020
Maritzburg United midfielder’s lover fears for her life 13.4.2020
Maritzburg midfielder pens motivational book 8.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 