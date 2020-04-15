Reaching TKO final was my highlight – Buchanan 

As the battle to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the whole world continues, almost everything seems to be at a standstill, leaving players to continue keeping fit at home and reminiscing about what transpired before the season was suspended.

Such was the case for Maritzburg United’s midfielder Keagan Buchanan, who has managed to rise to the occasion this campaign and has managed to stay injury-free.

Buchanan remembered how the Team of Choice have been grinding out results this season by even making it into the final of the Telkom Knockout, only to lose out 2-1 to eventual winners Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last year in December.

“Making it to the TKO final was the highlight of the season for me. We didn’t win it, but it was a real turning point for the team after the season we had before. Great memories,” the midfielder tweeted.

Buchanan’s promising career has been previously been interrupted by long term injuries even when he was playing at Kaizer Chiefs. The midfielder, however, has been one of the key players for Eric Tinkler’s’ Maritzburg side as they topped their game this season following the hiccups of last season – which saw the club save their status in the relegation/promotion play-offs.

They finished the season on position 15 after enduring a horrible season at that point.

