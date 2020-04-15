Former Black Leopards defender frustrated by unpaid salary

Munganga claimed some players were treated differently as they got paid every month. The former Black Leopards defender said he hadn’t been paid by the GladAfrica championship club since 2019.

The veteran defender said he had taken the matter to the Premier Soccer League as he was not convinced the club is struggling financially.

Munganga joined the side in August last year when he left Leopards.

“It is painful because there are other players who are always paid on time and when I try to call club officials, nobody is answering the phone,” Munganga was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“In December when we played the last match of the year against University of Pretoria‚ I told the coach that if I don’t get paid at the end of the month, I am not coming back to the club.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.