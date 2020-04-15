WATCH: SuperSport defender training at home using bricks and chairs

Football players are forced to train from home due to the national lockdown instituted by the government.
PSL clubs have sent players training programs and eating plans for them to stay in shape during the lockdown so they can be fit once football activities resume in the country.
The solid defender is seen controlling the ball around chairs and bricks with the help of his son before doing floor exercises.
Hare at Home training #ForTheBadge pic.twitter.com/03aYO1rhnh
— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) April 15, 2020
