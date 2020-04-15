PSL News 15.4.2020 10:19 am

WATCH: SuperSport defender training at home using bricks and chairs

Phakaaathi Reporter
WATCH: SuperSport defender training at home using bricks and chairs

Clayton Daniels of Supersport United challenges Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 Semi Final first Leg match between Supersport United and Kaizer Chiefs on the 26 August 2018 at Lucas Moripe Stadium/ Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

SuperSport United defender Clayton Daniels has converted his driveway into a training space.

Football players are forced to train from home due to the national lockdown instituted by the government.

PSL clubs have sent players training programs and eating plans for them to stay in shape during the lockdown so they can be fit once football activities resume in the country.

The solid defender is seen controlling the ball around chairs and bricks with the help of his son before doing floor exercises.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Former Chiefs coach Baxter eyes PSL return 14.4.2020
Mnyamane and Qalinge head for SuperSport exit door  11.4.2020
Agent explains why Furman wants to return to the UK 8.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022 – Harvard study

Business Insight By cutting state spending, is Mboweni cutting SA’s own throat?

Covid-19 Pretoria cop arrested with friends and family for hosting a lockdown braai

Covid-19 Homeless get food in Joburg, but not everyone ‘on the list’

World Brazil kingpin arrested in Mozambique


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 