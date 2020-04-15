City challenge other PSL clubs to fight Covid-19

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the entire world with many European countries suffering, most notably in Spain and Italy, where there has been a huge number of infections and deaths.

As of publication, the recent number of cases confirmed in South Africa was on 2,415, with 410 people recovered and 27 deaths reported.

“In order to keep our communities safe, Cape Town City has donated 1,000 medical masks to help prevent the spread of #COVID19,” the club tweeted on social media.

“We now challenge all other clubs in the PSL to join our initiative.”

It remains to be seen whether other PSL club will accept the challenge by the Mother City-based outfit.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has already donated R1 billion in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

In order to keep our communities safe, Cape Town City has donated 1000 medical masks to help prevent the spread of #COVID19 ???? We now challenge all other clubs in the PSL to join our initiative ????#PSLMaskChallenge#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/SAaJRAZADS — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 15, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.