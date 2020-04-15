PSL News 15.4.2020 10:04 am

City challenge other PSL clubs to fight Covid-19

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
After donating medical masks to fight the coronavirus, Cape Town City has challenged the rest of the Absa Premiership clubs to follow suit and help fight the virus. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the entire world with many European countries suffering, most notably in Spain and Italy, where there has been a huge number of infections and deaths.

As of publication, the recent number of cases confirmed in South Africa was on 2,415, with 410 people recovered and 27 deaths reported.

“In order to keep our communities safe, Cape Town City has donated 1,000 medical masks to help prevent the spread of #COVID19,” the club tweeted on social media.

“We now challenge all other clubs in the PSL to join our initiative.”

It remains to be seen whether other PSL club will accept the challenge by the Mother City-based outfit.

However, Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe has already donated R1 billion in the fight against the pandemic in the country.

