Castro to extend Chiefs stay?

The 30-year-old striker says he is fortunate to be part of the Amakhosi family as it is one of the biggest clubs in South Africa.

The striker has been linked with a move away from Chiefs when his contract Amakhosi expires at the end of the season. But Castro’s recent interview with Amakhosi’s media team hints he could be staying at Naturena beyond this season.

“For me, it is a great honour to be part of the legacy of Chiefs at this moment. We all know what Kaizer Chiefs means to South African football,” read the striker’s message on Chiefs’ Instagram account.

“Everyone wants to be part of this team, this is the biggest team in South Africa. Once you get into this team you want to give everything to remain part of this club,” added Castro.

