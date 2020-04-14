PSL shouldn’t give Chiefs the league title – Hunt

Monare was criticised by fans for suggesting Chiefs should be given the league title because they were leading the Absa Premiership log table.

Safa suspended all footballing activities in South Africa to curb the spread of coronavirus at public events involving more than 100 people.

Hunt said he would support any decision taken by the Premier Soccer League but said the remaining games needed to be played before crowning the Absa Premiership league champions.

“I heard about what Thabang Monare said and everyone was attacking him. I haven’t spoken to the boy. It’s his personal view, but I don’t agree with it. The season has to be finished, even if it’s next year,” Hunt told SA FM.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.