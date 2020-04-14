Ex-Swallows midfielder says not holding grudge against club

For a player who parted ways with the club, one would think Themba Mavundla would be holding a grudge with Swallows FC, especially with the club having been doing so well before the football activities got suspended because of the coronavirus.

The skilful midfielder terminated his contract with the team early this season after a lack of game time. And since his departure, Swallows made a number of new signings and the club is currently in the running for the GladAfrica Championship title, with the club currently in second place on the log with 41 points after 24 games, just seven points behind leaders Ajax Cape Town.

“Look, I don’t have a grudge with Swallows and I’m actually happy with the way things are for the team. This is a team that has taught me a lot since from Under-13 and I’m very happy for them,” said the Mavundla.

“Seeing them doing so well, I wish I would have been part of the team, but things didn’t work out.”

Having parted ways with the club, Mavundla sat at home for some time before he eventually signed with an ABC Motsepe League side Mpumalanga FC, formerly known as Accornbush FC and he seems to be positive on reviving his career.

“I’m just happy to be back in football and found a home in Mpumalanga FC. The club is really doing well and has a lot of experienced players. We are hopeful of making it to the national playoffs as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic is over. Right now everyone is just keeping fit at home and I would like to urge South Africans to take precautionary measure and take of themselves by staying at home and frequently washing their hands for 20 seconds.”

Mavundla’s Mpumalanga FC is coached by former Baroka FC coach Macdonald Makhubela.

