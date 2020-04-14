Celtic fans to block Sukazi’s take over?

This comes after reports emerged that Sukazi and local businessman Lebo Mokoena are vying for the ownership of Celtic.

Pule says the Siwelele supporters prefer Mokoena over Sukazi because they fear that the TS Galaxy owner would relocate the outfit to Mpumalanga.

“Lebo is from Bloemfontein and if he buys the club, it’ll remain in Free State, so that would be acceptable. But for Tim, no, we won’t allow it,” Pule told The Sowetan.

“Tim is from Mpumalanga and he has a lot of support there. He’d take the club to his province, so we don’t want it to be sold to him. We will fight with all we have. I hope bra Max Tshabalala [the club’s chair] sells to Lebo.”

While Sukazi wasn’t keen to comment, Mokoena dismissed reports he wants to buy the club.

“Yes, I love Celtic as someone from Bloem but I don’t know why people say I want to buy the club. My objective is to help the team secure financial support after the [coronavirus-enforced] lockdown, that’s all,” Mokoena is quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

