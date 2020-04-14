PSL News 14.4.2020 10:58 am

Celtic fans to block Sukazi’s take over?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Celtic fans to block Sukazi’s take over?

Tim Sukazi, chairman of TS Galaxy (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Bloemfontein Celtic national supporters club chairman Mabena Pule has revealed that the Siwelele supporters do not want Tim Sukazi to buy the club.

This comes after reports emerged that Sukazi and local businessman Lebo Mokoena are vying for the ownership of Celtic.

READ: Sukazi close to buying Celtic

Pule says the Siwelele supporters prefer Mokoena over Sukazi because they fear that the TS Galaxy owner would relocate the outfit to Mpumalanga.

“Lebo is from Bloemfontein and if he buys the club, it’ll remain in Free State, so that would be acceptable. But for Tim, no, we won’t allow it,” Pule told The Sowetan.

“Tim is from Mpumalanga and he has a lot of support there. He’d take the club to his province, so we don’t want it to be sold to him. We will fight with all we have. I hope bra Max Tshabalala [the club’s chair] sells to Lebo.”

While Sukazi wasn’t keen to comment, Mokoena dismissed reports he wants to buy the club.

“Yes, I love Celtic as someone from Bloem but I don’t know why people say I want to buy the club. My objective is to help the team secure financial support after the [coronavirus-enforced] lockdown, that’s all,” Mokoena is quoted as saying by The Sowetan.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng clubs show interest in Pirates defender 10.4.2020
Sukazi close to buying Celtic 9.4.2020
Kaizer Chiefs show interest in Celtic coach 5.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?

Covid-19 SA’s poor air quality puts citizens at greater risk during Covid-19

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 