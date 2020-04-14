Bafana coach set to help Rantie revive football career

Rantie has had off the field discipline issues which have resulted in clubs terminating his contract. Sundowns released the striker at the start of 2020 for failing to attend training and other club related activities.

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis had signed Rantie hoping his side could help him revive his career however they had to cut his stay in the mother city short. Rantie then joined Sundowns with coach Pitso Mosimane labelling the striker as a key player for Bafana Bafana who needed to be helped to get back to playing football again.

Ntseki said those who had tried to help Rantie should have looked into his life and try to identify the source of the ill-discipline.

“You first need to know why all this is happening with him (Rantie). You need to do more like a case study into his life,” said Ntseki as quoted by DailySun.

“You’ve got to help somebody if that person is not aware of his challenges but is prepared to help himself.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.