PSL News 14.4.2020 10:31 am

Former Chiefs coach Baxter eyes PSL return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Chiefs coach Baxter eyes PSL return

Stuart Baxter (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

Stuart Baxter’s agent Steve Kapeluschnick says former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter would welcome a return to the Premier Soccer League.

Baxter is currently in Sweden with his family after stepping down as Bafana Bafana coach last year.

READ: Retired Chiefs midfielder steps up recovery

“Baxter loves South Africa and that door remains open if the timing and project are right,” Kapeluschnick told the Daily Sun.

“He is at home but he has had some offers internationally.

“But because of the coronavirus pandemic, like everyone else, he’s home with his family and everything is on hold.”

Baxter twice led Chiefs to a league and cup double in the 2012/13 and 2014/15 seasons respectively.

He won the Nedbank Cup twice with SuperSport in 2016 and 2017.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ofori – Most footballers can’t train on their own 14.4.2020
Bafana coach set to help Rantie revive football career 14.4.2020
Retired Chiefs midfielder steps up recovery 13.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Seven cops arrested in ‘booze shop break-in’ amid alcohol prohibition

Africa China is Africa’s top creditor, but will it lead debt relief?

Covid-19 SA’s poor air quality puts citizens at greater risk during Covid-19

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 