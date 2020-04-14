Former Chiefs coach Baxter eyes PSL return

Baxter is currently in Sweden with his family after stepping down as Bafana Bafana coach last year.

“Baxter loves South Africa and that door remains open if the timing and project are right,” Kapeluschnick told the Daily Sun.

“He is at home but he has had some offers internationally.

“But because of the coronavirus pandemic, like everyone else, he’s home with his family and everything is on hold.”

Baxter twice led Chiefs to a league and cup double in the 2012/13 and 2014/15 seasons respectively.

He won the Nedbank Cup twice with SuperSport in 2016 and 2017.

