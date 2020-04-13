PSL News 13.4.2020 01:14 pm

Retired Chiefs midfielder steps up recovery

Wiseman Meyiwa of Kaizer Chiefs

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Wiseman Meyiwa seems to be making a full recovery.

The midfielder sustained a career-ending injury in a car accident two years ago damaging his spinal cord which left him in a wheelchair and unable to play football.

Meyiwa was a promising youngster for Chiefs scoring on his debut and playing 21 games for Amakhosi before being forced to retire.

The 20-year-old was also a star in South Africa’s young national teams featuring in the U-17 Fifa World Cup in Chile in 2015 and the U-20 Fifa World Cup in 2017.

Meyiwa posted a picture of himself on his feet working out on a training cycle.

“Don’t let the social media rush you. No one is posting their failures,” read a caption on the picture.

 

Don’t let the social media rush you. No one is posting their failures. #Stayhome❤️

