PSL News 13.4.2020 12:08 pm

Ramudzuli advises Kapinga to consider Sundowns move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ramudzuli advises Kapinga to consider Sundowns move

Lesedi Kapinga of Black Leopards (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Former Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates striker Rudzani Ramudzuli has advised Lesedi Kapinga not to fear going to Mamelodi Sundowns because people say he will be a bench warmer at the star-studded Brazilians outfit.

Kapinga, whose contract with Leopards is set to expire in June, has been linked with a move to Sundowns. However, there are doubts that the Lidoda Duvha star player would make a grade at Sundowns.

READ: Leopards star Kapinga set to snub Sundowns?

Ramudzuli, however, believes Kapinga is talented enough to succeed at the Brazilians.

“I do not doubt Kapinga’s ability. It is unfortunate that we live in a society that constantly looks at things with hopelessness,” Ramudzuli told Isolezwe.

“They said he must not go to Sundowns because he would not play. In my opinion, Kapinga must go to Sundowns. He is in the same league as Themba Zwane, Maboe (Lebogang). He must go now while he is top form because we do not know how his form will be like in the next two seasons. Those who say he should start at another club before heading to Sundowns will be criticising Sundowns when the club signs him as a 30-year-old, saying they are signing old players. He must go there now. ”

As reported earlier, Kapinga is said to have told his handlers that he would rather go to Bidvest Wits or SuperSport United first before going to a bigger team like Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Think of lockdown as pre-season – Mokoena 12.4.2020
Mokwena open to Sundowns return 10.4.2020
Inside Pitso Mosimane’s ‘quiet’ dressing room 8.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Ramaphosa says increased theft, sabotage and vandalism can’t go unpunished

Covid-19 WATCH: Man tells Joburg mayor in roadblock that he’s off to see the mayor

Breaking News Women’s prison in East London records 26 positive cases of coronavirus

Celebrities Malema dragged for defending ‘arrogant’ Shimza, calling ‘rubbish’ of detractors ‘self-hate’

Covid-19 Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 