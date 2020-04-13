Ramudzuli advises Kapinga to consider Sundowns move

Kapinga, whose contract with Leopards is set to expire in June, has been linked with a move to Sundowns. However, there are doubts that the Lidoda Duvha star player would make a grade at Sundowns.

READ: Leopards star Kapinga set to snub Sundowns?

Ramudzuli, however, believes Kapinga is talented enough to succeed at the Brazilians.

“I do not doubt Kapinga’s ability. It is unfortunate that we live in a society that constantly looks at things with hopelessness,” Ramudzuli told Isolezwe.

“They said he must not go to Sundowns because he would not play. In my opinion, Kapinga must go to Sundowns. He is in the same league as Themba Zwane, Maboe (Lebogang). He must go now while he is top form because we do not know how his form will be like in the next two seasons. Those who say he should start at another club before heading to Sundowns will be criticising Sundowns when the club signs him as a 30-year-old, saying they are signing old players. He must go there now. ”

As reported earlier, Kapinga is said to have told his handlers that he would rather go to Bidvest Wits or SuperSport United first before going to a bigger team like Sundowns.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.