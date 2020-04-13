Maritzburg United midfielder’s lover fears for her life

Chivaraidzo Mukome who is Nyoni’s lover who he referred to as his wife after moving to the Team of Choice from Zimbabwean side CAPS United. The pair were living together in Pietermaritzburg having moved from Zimbabwe at the start of the season.

Mukome didn’t explain what happened between her and the midfielder but said if she comes up dead Nyoni should be blamed for it.

Nyoni was celebrating the launch of his motivational book a few days before Mukome accused him of abuse.

In a separate post Mukome, detailed signs woman should look out for when trying to spot abusive men.

“If I wake up dead please ask Gabriel Nyoni and use my phone as evidence. I shall not say much,” read a tweet from Mukome.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.