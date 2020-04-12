Chippa set to hand Mokwena long term deal

Mokwena was asked to coach the Chilli Boys and leave his assistant coach position at Orlando Pirates for the last six months of the 2019/2020 season after Norman Mapeza resigned as the head coach.

Mpengesi admits it is difficult to replace a coach after firing one and even reveals he is not proud of the trigger happy reputation he has earned for sacking coaches but says he can’t stand by and watch his side lose games.

“Firing coaches has an impact financially. I cannot lie because when we fire them we have to settle with them. Unlike [Norman] Mapeza for instance who resigned,” Mpengesi told IOL.

“He didn’t get nothing but when it comes to other coaches we have to settle [financially] whether for three months or even more than that. It depends on the coach’s contract. It does cost us, I must say.”

