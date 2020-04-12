PSL News 12.4.2020 01:31 pm

Chippa set to hand Mokwena long term deal

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chippa United chairman Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Chippa United boss Siviwe Mpengesi hopes coach Rulani Mokwena will stay at the club beyond his loan stint.

Mokwena was asked to coach the Chilli Boys and leave his assistant coach position at Orlando Pirates for the last six months of the 2019/2020 season after Norman Mapeza resigned as the head coach.

Mpengesi admits it is difficult to replace a coach after firing one and even reveals he is not proud of the trigger happy reputation he has earned for sacking coaches but says he can’t stand by and watch his side lose games.

“Firing coaches has an impact financially. I cannot lie because when we fire them we have to settle with them. Unlike [Norman] Mapeza for instance who resigned,” Mpengesi told IOL.

“He didn’t get nothing but when it comes to other coaches we have to settle [financially] whether for three months or even more than that. It depends on the coach’s contract. It does cost us, I must say.”

