PSL News 12.4.2020 10:55 am

Think of lockdown as pre-season – Mokoena

Phakaaathi Reporter
Teboho Mokoena and Bamuza Sono during the National Inland First Division match between Jomo Cosmos and Black Aces held at Vaal University of Technology Stadium in Vaal, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

Former Jomo Cosmos and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Tebogo Mokoena says footballers need to exercise as much as they can during the lockdown period.

Safa suspended all football activities in the country following the coronavirus outbreak in South Africa.

The midfielder says he understands the stress of trying to stay in shape while a player is at home.

“It is going to be difficult for them to stay in shape right now, some might come back overweight,” Mokoena told Phakaaathi. “What players need to do some is really to try and work out as much as possible to avoid gaining weight and being rusty when the season starts again. Use the backyard or garden as the gym do whatever you can to work out.

“And mentally this is going to be challenging for many on the as well because they now have to train in new environment in a different way, so they need to think about it as pre-season. You are in pre-season and the season will resume soon so you need to get in shape. Kick the ball around run fast from one point to the other to burn fat. Work with what you have.”

