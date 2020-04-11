PSL News 11.4.2020 05:33 pm

Mnyamane and Qalinge head for SuperSport exit door 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thabo Mnyamane of SuperSport United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews says his side will have to trim the squad at the end of the season.

Matthews says the suspension of the league due to the coronavirus outbreak has taken away the opportunity for some players to prove they deserve new contracts for next season.

Thabo Qalinge joined Matsatsantsa in January from Orlando Pirates on a six months deal but got very little game time while Thabo Mnyamane was sidelined by injuries and could command a regular starting birth once he recovered.

“It is difficult for guys like Qalinge and Mnyamane because this was a time for them to put their hands up for the last chance to retain their contracts,” Matthews told IOL.

“They haven’t had a lot of game time and we have to make decisions for next season and those decisions were supposed to have been made by March 31.”

