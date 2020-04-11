PSL News 11.4.2020 11:53 am

Nomvethe remembers Ellis Park disaster

Phakaaathi Reporter
43 fans died during a stampede at Ellis Park Stadium in 2001 (Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates striker Siyabonga Nomvethe recalled the tragedy that claimed the lives of 43 people during a PSL game.

The retired striker says he will never forget the tragedy he witnessed on the day while on the field.

Both Chiefs and Pirates were chasing the league title that season which made a win in the particular Soweto derby clash important.

“This unfortunate disaster was a demonstration of how much South Africans support their football and more specifically the Soweto Derby. It showed how much people support and love the Soweto Derby,” Nomvethe told the Chiefs website.

“I could hear the turmoil from the stands after Pirates equalised. That is when I could notice that something unusual was happening from the stands. There was more than usual noise from the crowd. It was the first time I saw the supporters jumping over the stands in attempt to watch us from the touch line.”

