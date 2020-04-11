PSL News 11.4.2020 10:03 am

Billiat denies donating food parcels to Zimbabweans in Soweto

Phakaaathi Reporter
Billiat denies donating food parcels to Zimbabweans in Soweto

Kaizer Chiefs players Willard Katsande and Khama Billiat at Amakhosi's training grounds in Naturena.

The foundation of Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has denied reports that he and his Amakhosi teammate Willard Katsande were planning to give food parcels to Zimbabweans living in Soweto.

The Khama Billiat Foundation has done charity work in Zimbabwe donating to schools in Harare.

Recent posts on social media suggested the Amakhosi forward was set to donate food parcels to Zimbabweans living in Soweto on 12 April during the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Billat’s foundation has dismissed these reports stating they don’t have any plans of donating food parcels yet.

“From Khama Billiat Foundation we would like to unreservedly distance ourselves from the claims circulating around social media platforms an internet spreading false information about Mr. Khama Billiat and his colleagues donating food parcels for Zimbabweans on the 12th of April 2020 in Soweto.

“Mr Billiat and foundation have nothing planned regarding any sort of public donations knowing well it’ll put many lives at risk. We respect lockdown conditions made by the Government and will continue to do so until the official period,” read the statement from the foundation.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maluleka set to stay at Kaizer Chiefs – for now 8.4.2020
Former Chiefs midfielder speaks on failed PSL stint 7.4.2020
Kaizer Chiefs players comment on Olympic postponement 7.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Clinging to the now, in the storm between the past and the future

Celebrities ‘I don’t know if he’s a sangoma.’ Mbalula explains why he’s charged his ‘friend’ Somizi

Columns Cele, do you hate booze so much because those thieves stole your whisky?

Covid-19 Lockdown has worked, says Ramaphosa as NICD head warns of ‘evolving epidemic’

Covid-19 Cops investigating Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams over lockdown lunch


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 