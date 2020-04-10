PSL News 10.4.2020 03:22 pm

Mokwena open to Sundowns return

Chippa United stand-in coach Rulani Mokwena is said to have been thinking of going back to Mamelodi Sundowns when he was left out in the cold it Orlando Pirates.

Mokwena worked as coach Pitso Mosimane’s assistant coach helping the side lift the CAF Champions League and Super Cup title as well as the league title.

The 35-year-old was appointed by Pirates as Micho Sredojevic’s assistant before the Serbian coach resigned to take up a job in Egypt.

According to SunSport, Mokwena was open to moving back to the club where it all started for him when he was demoted back to assistant coach after the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer as the club’s head coach. Mokwena stated it would be difficult to work with the German coach.

“He was really keen to return to Sundowns. But the environment wasn’t right for him. It was felt the supporters wouldn’t be as welcoming and the environment might not be conducive for him to work,” the source was quoted as saying.

