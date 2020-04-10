Former AmaTuks defender discharged from hospital

Jaure sustained serious injuries when he lost control of his Toyota RunX in Harare, Zimbabwe, last month in the early hours of one Sunday morning.

The 29-year-old was discharged from the Parireyatwa hospital and is recovering at home after a successful head operation. Jaure might miss the rest of the season as he still needs to recover fully before he starts training with the team.

The Dynamos captain was not on the list of players set to compete in the league campaign once the season starts after the coronavirus lockdown, which has seen the league being suspended.

“Captain Partson Jaure has been discharged from hospital. He is now recovering at home. Wishing a speedy recovery,” read a statement from Dynamos’ Dembare TV Facebook page.

