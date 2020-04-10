PSL News 10.4.2020 09:36 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gauteng clubs show interest in Pirates defender

Justice Chabalala of Orlando Pirates (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala will not struggle to find hope should he struggle to command a regular starting berth with the Sea Robbers next season.

Chabalala was loaned out to Celtic in January for him to get game time after spending most of the first half of the season on the Pirates bench.

According to agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, the defender wants to hang up his boots at Pirates and will only start considering a move to another club after discussing the player’s future with the Sea Robbers.

Mulovhedzi revealed Celtic hasn’t indicated if they wanted to keep Chabalala beyond the loan deal signed with Pirates.

“About Justice, he is still a Pirates player. He still has one year left on his contract,” Mulovhedzi told Goal.

“There are offers for him. There are four teams in Gauteng, two in Limpopo and the other two are in Cape Town, but we are not entertaining any offers from any team because Chabalala will retire at Pirates.”

