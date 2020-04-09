PSL News 9.4.2020 03:18 pm

South Africa is Mahachi's second home

NELSPRUIT, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 14: Edmilson Dove of Cape Town City F.C. and Kudakwashe Mahachi of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Mbombela Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Nelspruit, South Africa. (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

When football resumes post the coronavirus pandemic, Zimbabwe are expected to resume their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against defending champions Algeria at Orlando Stadium.

This is because all of Zimbabwe’s grounds have been deemed surplus to requirements by Fifa.

There is the possibility that the game could be played in Botswana or Zambia but SuperSport United and Warriors international Kudakwashe Mahachi hopes to play the game in South Africa.

“For us we are praying that we can play in South Africa because there are many Zimbabweans here and we are hoping they can come in their numbers to come and support the national team,” he said.

“I think we are going to be playing here (SA) but I don’t know. It is up to Zifa to decide which venue they are going to take the game but we are prepared for the game. Anywhere we go we are going to do the job.

“The players playing in Europe, they always want to come and play in the fields here in South Africa because they saw the quality in the 2010 World Cup,” he added.

Although there are a number of Zimbabwean internationals living in South Africa, Mahachi feels the level of support will be different from when they play in their actual home.

“As players we are very disappointed because the support that we got at home really motivated us. We need the 12th man so I think it might be difficult for us, but as a nation we have got experienced players and I think we can do the job.”

He adds: “Our economy is not good, we are going to miss our home ground so we need to focus because we need to qualify for the Afcon and the World Cup so, these games, we need to take them seriously. Whether we play in Zambia, Botswana or South Africa, we have got players who are playing abroad and it is going to be easy.

