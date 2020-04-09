Cape teams chase veteran Maluleke

According to Phakaaathi sources both clubs have made enquiries about Maluleke’s availability next season.

The 38-year-old has been a consistent performer at Rise and Shine with hi high work ethic making him an asset.

“I heard it from one of his managers. He might leave Polokwane for Cape Town next season depending on whether he agrees to the deals. He is a particular player and you will remember he declined (Orlando) Pirates in the past and he could do the same now,” said the source.

Mavotjie, as Maluleke is nicknamed, has pledged to play past 40 years and with his deal at City bearing an end, he might take up the offer and go and finish his career at the Citizens, another source claimed.

“Players are treated very well at (Cape Town) City even after retirement. Look at how they handled Teko Modise’s retirement. His manager is trying to convince him to take up the offer that side. And Stellies are well off in terms of finances and that could be a good package for him there as well. But we will see what happens when the lockdown ends and normal business continues,” said the source.

