South African football, however, typically does not have the tradition of honouring retired players. It took the South African Football Association over two decades to induct the golden generation of 1996 that won the country’s only international trophy, the Holy Grail, the African Cup of Nations.

Even the clubs do not really care much about their former players, who have served them with distinction for years. Right now, I cannot think of a single testimonial game that took place in the last 15 years or so.

Hypothetically speaking, if the PSL wakes up and decide to launch a Hall of Fame, it would be interesting to see who would be among the first inductees. There would be a lot of contention and debate as to who deserves to be there and who doesn’t.

It is without doubt, however, that a distinct player like the late John “Shoes” Mosheu would definitely deserve to be named among the first inductees, along with South Africa’s football darling, Doctor Khumalo. Siyabonga Nomvethe, together with the four other players who have scored more than 100 PSL goals, Daniel “Mambush” Mudau, Manuel “Tico Tico” Bucuane, Collins Mbesuma and Mabuthi Khenyeza are sure to be included.

A couple of one-club men come to mind, such as Thabo Mooki, who spent his entire professional career with Kaizer Chiefs, making close to 350 appearances. Brett Evans was a founding member of Ajax Cape Town and spent 13 years at the club. These are, among others, players who would deserve to be honoured for their loyalty.

Achievements would be a huge part of the criteria, and you cannot speak of decorated players without Daine Klate coming to mind. He’s one of the few players to have won six league titles as Hlompho Kekana and Denis Onyango, who happens to be the most decorated goalkeeper in the PSL era.

The list is endless, but however long it is, the PSL needs to do justice and honour these former players who gave their all to entertain the masses of South African football lovers.

