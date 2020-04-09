PSL News 9.4.2020 01:37 pm

TBT: Teboho Mokoena reminisces

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
TBT: Teboho Mokoena reminisces

Teboho Mokoena and Bamuza Sono during the National Inland First Division match between Jomo Cosmos and Black Aces held at Vaal University of Technology Stadium in Vaal, South Africa. Photo by Lefty Shivambu / Gallo Images

In this week’s instalment of Throwback Thursday, former Jomo Cosmos midfielder Teboho Mokoena misses the bromance he shared with his Ezenkosi teammates.

Mokoena describes coach and owner of the club Jomo Cosmos as a father figure to them. The 45-year-old says the players stayed together even on days off when they were not playing football or had to do any activities related to being Cosmos players.

“We used to hang around together and go everywhere together. If one had to go to Soweto we are all going. We drove there together,” Mokoena told Phakaaathi.

“At training Bra J was our father and he would tease players that arrived late at training or maybe smelled of alcohol. He would tease them and if you were on the spotlight, you would make sure not to repeat the mistake.

“We had Bamuza Sono who is Bra J’s son in the squad. There were some players who stayed away from him because they thought he would tell his father about all the things we did on our days off that we were not supposed to do. It was great playing for Cosmos and I enjoyed myself at the club. Had the best time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Jomo to retire if he fails to promote Cosmos next season 9.3.2020
Pirates need players like me – Sono 21.2.2020
SuperSport reject offer from Turkish club for Mokoena 23.1.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 