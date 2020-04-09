Mgosi 9.4.2020 12:19 pm

Sukazi close to buying Celtic

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sukazi close to buying Celtic

Tim Sukazi, chairman of TS Galaxy (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

TS Galaxy owner and chairman Tim Sukazi is close to taking his team to the Absa Premiership, Phakaaathi has learned.

Sukazi is currently engaged in negotiations with Bloemfontein Celtic’s Max Tshabalala with a view to securing Phunya Sele Sele’s status next season.
Tshabalala has struggled to keep the club afloat and announced some months ago that he was wiling to sell but declined the offers that came at the time because they were too low.
But now he could be convinced to let go of the club with Sukazi likely to be the next owner.
“The negotiations have gone well so far and I believe that had it not been for the lockdown, a deal of some sort would have been struck by now. Sukazi is a good negotiator and is serious about getting his team to the top flight,” said a source.
Another source said Sukazi is so sure that he will close the deal that he has already started making changes in preparation for life in the Premiership next season.
“The people close to him are now the ones who know what’s really happening but I picked up that he has instructed that they start rebuilding the team for the big league now,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The amazing story of the first African star in LaLiga history 9.4.2020
WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s wife Stacey trolls him in live interview! 9.4.2020
At least SA’s youngsters still have a shot at Olympic dream 8.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 