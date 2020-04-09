For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Sukazi close to buying Celtic
TS Galaxy owner and chairman Tim Sukazi is close to taking his team to the Absa Premiership, Phakaaathi has learned.
COSAFA TV
EDITOR'S CHOICE
General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home
Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally
Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town
Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush
Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter