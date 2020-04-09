Sukazi close to buying Celtic

Sukazi is currently engaged in negotiations with Bloemfontein Celtic’s Max Tshabalala with a view to securing Phunya Sele Sele’s status next season.

Tshabalala has struggled to keep the club afloat and announced some months ago that he was wiling to sell but declined the offers that came at the time because they were too low.

But now he could be convinced to let go of the club with Sukazi likely to be the next owner.

“The negotiations have gone well so far and I believe that had it not been for the lockdown, a deal of some sort would have been struck by now. Sukazi is a good negotiator and is serious about getting his team to the top flight,” said a source.

Another source said Sukazi is so sure that he will close the deal that he has already started making changes in preparation for life in the Premiership next season.

“The people close to him are now the ones who know what’s really happening but I picked up that he has instructed that they start rebuilding the team for the big league now,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.