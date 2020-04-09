PSL News 9.4.2020 11:26 am

Safpu and PSL set to discuss players’ salary cuts

Phakaaathi Reporter
PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza, Kaizer Motaung, Mato Madlala PSL Acting CEO, Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe and Nhlanhla Shabalala of Safpu at PSL Offices (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

The South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) would like to have a discussion with the PSL before the league gives clubs the green light to cut wages.

Football players from around the world have been subjected to pay cuts as clubs struggle to make money after football activities were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

PSL football clubs are flirting with the idea of cutting players’ salaries but some football officials think it is not realistic as South African football players don’t get paid the same amounts as their European counterparts.

Safpu president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe says they have a good relationship with PSL and believe they will make a decision that will benefit the players.

“We need to sit down and have a mature discussion. We are open to discussions to understand when these clubs’ bosses say I am struggling and I’m not able to pay salaries,” Gaoshubelwe was quoted by SowetanLIVE.

“Ok, why are you struggling? What is the cause of your income stream because we don’t know that? So there are quite a number of things that we need to talk about. For us to arrive at a decision we really need to have those serious discussions and that’s very important.”

