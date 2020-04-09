Hunt speaks on Motupa’s failed move to Sundowns

News broke that Sundowns were interested in signing Motupa in the January transfer window but contacted the striker directly without informing Wits. The Clever Boys management were not impressed by Sundowns’ conduct.

Motupa was vocal about the failed move stating he would have like to play for Sundowns but Wits blocked the move forcing him to stay with the club.

In an interview on SA FM Hunt was quick to explain why Motupa didn’t play the last games for his side before football activates were suspended in the country.

“Gift has been injured, then he doesn’t train Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday then I have to play him because there is no one else on the bench. We start him then he breaks down. It’s been a stop-start season for him,” Hunt was quoted as saying.

“The whole thing broke in the media. It didn’t help him and it didn’t help us. It didn’t leave a good taste for the club if you want to buy a player, phone the club and ask if you can do the deal, not the player.”

