WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s wife Stacey trolls him in live interview!

McCarthy, who has not coached since being sacked by Cape Town City in the beginning of November, was talking about wanting to get back to the touchline but not knowing whether it would be in South Africa on the UK, when Stacey commented “yes please get him a job,” with Stuart bursting into hysterics.

“Whatever club is looking for a coach, I’ll take the job!” responded McCarthy.

“They want me out the house that bad!”

You can watch the full clip below:

When will Benni McCarthy return to coaching? He reveals all in the clip from our chat 'On Lockdown' below – FYI when you watch the video, listen to @bennimccarthy17 but keep your eye on the comments from his wife. Enjoy ???? #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/vJccXToXJa — Julia Stuart (@JuliaStuart_SA) April 9, 2020

