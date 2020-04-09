PSL News 9.4.2020 10:32 am

Phakaaathi Reporter
WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s wife Stacey trolls him in live interview!

Benni McCarthy. Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy’s family are clearly feeling the effects of lockdown in the United Kingdom, as McCarthy’s wife Stacey begged “please get him a job” during an interview with SuperSport TV presenter Julia Stuart on Instagram this week.

McCarthy, who has not coached since being sacked by Cape Town City in the beginning of November, was talking about wanting to get back to the touchline but not knowing whether it would be in South Africa on the UK, when Stacey commented “yes please get him a job,” with Stuart bursting into hysterics.

“Whatever club is looking for a coach, I’ll take the job!” responded McCarthy.

“They want me out the house that bad!”

You can watch the full clip below:

