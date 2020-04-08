Maritzburg midfielder pens motivational book

Nyoni has not only made a notable impact for the Team of Choice on the field, but has established himself as someone who shares motivational videos on his social media platforms and a motivational speaker.

In his latest quest to motivate his fans and football supporters, the 27-year-old has authored a book titled Reposition Yourself, you are outstanding.

The midfielder holds a degree in marketing from the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe. He has expressed the desire to write more books.

The Writer | The Book pic.twitter.com/YfPcfDyWdY — Gabriel Nyoni (@Gab_nyoni27) April 7, 2020

