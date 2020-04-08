Maritzburg midfielder pens motivational book

PSL News 8.4.2020 04:52 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
Galdwin Shitolo of Golden Arrows and Gabriel Nyoni of Maritzburg United during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on August 04, 2019 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United midfielder Gabriel Nyoni has made a mark since moving to the KZN side from Zimbabwean club CAPS United.

Nyoni has not only made a notable impact for the Team of Choice on the field, but has established himself as someone who shares motivational videos on his social media platforms and a motivational speaker.

In his latest quest to motivate his fans and football supporters, the 27-year-old has authored a book titled Reposition Yourself, you are outstanding.

The midfielder holds a degree in marketing from the National University of Science and Technology in Zimbabwe. He has expressed the desire to write more books.

