Agent explains why Furman wants to return to the UK

His agent Glyn Binkin says his client is looking to return to the United Kingdom after joining Matsatsantsa back in 2015 from Doncaster Rovers.

Binkin says the Bafana Bafana midfielder has not received any offers for next season as he will be out of a contract in at the end of June, but says Furman has indicated he would like to move back to the UK.

United had hoped Furman would accept the new contract they tabled for him but the club has since given up on trying to convince the midfielder to extend his contract. Furman is planning to start a family once he moves to the UK with his wife.

“No [offers] as yet. He will be returning to the United Kingdom and that would be his first option as his wife is pregnant and both his and her families are based in the United Kingdom so that would be the ideal situation,” Binkin told Goal.

