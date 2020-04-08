PSL News 8.4.2020 03:04 pm

Agent explains why Furman wants to return to the UK

Phakaaathi Reporter
Agent explains why Furman wants to return to the UK

Dean Furman during the South African national mens soccer team press conference at Fusion Boutique. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Outgoing SuperSport United captain Dean Furman is set to leave South Africa once his contract with the Pretoria club expires in June.

His agent Glyn Binkin says his client is looking to return to the United Kingdom after joining Matsatsantsa back in 2015 from Doncaster Rovers.

Binkin says the Bafana Bafana midfielder has not received any offers for next season as he will be out of a contract in at the end of June, but says Furman has indicated he would like to move back to the UK.

United had hoped Furman would accept the new contract they tabled for him but the club has since given up on trying to convince the midfielder to extend his contract. Furman is planning to start a family once he moves to the UK with his wife.

“No [offers] as yet. He will be returning to the United Kingdom and that would be his first option as his wife is pregnant and both his and her families are based in the United Kingdom so that would be the ideal situation,” Binkin told Goal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SuperSport captaincy debate caused a stir 8.4.2020
Leopards star Kapinga set to snub Sundowns? 5.4.2020
SuperSport set to release former Pirates winger Qalinge 2.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter

Business News Motsepe and Rupert make Forbes’ 2020 billionaires list … which has shrunk

World Trump threatens withholding funds from WHO, says it is ‘very China centric’

Business News More than 10,000 SMEs apply for Rupert’s R1bn

Covid-19 Lesufi ‘horrified’ as robbers, arsonists hit 21 schools in Gauteng


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 