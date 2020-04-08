PSL News 8.4.2020 11:58 am

Malesela set to replace Mosimane at Sundowns?

Phakaaathi Reporter
Daniel Malesela, coach of TS Galaxy (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns are possibly preparing for life without coach Pitso Mosimane, with his contract set to expire in June.

Mosimane has agreed on terms with the club to extend his stay but Sundowns management have not renewed his contract.

The former Africa coach of the year has attracted interest from several clubs around the continent following back-to-back successful stints in the CAF Champions league with Sundowns.

According to Daily Sun, Dan Malesela’s name has come up in meetings at Sundowns when the future of the coach is discussed. Malesela said he was open to joining any team in the PSL interested in his services but didn’t want to get the Sundowns job at the expense of Mosimane.

“Look, I am open to offers from any club. Even if Sundowns would make me an offer, I would take it if they don’t have a coach,” Malesela was quoted by Daily Sun.

“I have heard a lot of rumours about clubs that are in need of my services, but I have not received any offer.”

