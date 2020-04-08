Maluleka set to stay at Kaizer Chiefs – for now

Chiefs announced last month that Maluleka had signed a pre-contract to join Mamelodi Sundowns, with his contract at Amakhosi initially meant to expire on June 30.

With the Premier Soccer League season unlikely to end by then, however, Chiefs will be able to extend the 31 year-old’s contract under the new Fifa rules.

“Expiring player contracts usually end when the season ends, with a termination date that coincides with the end of the season. With the current suspension of play in most countries, it is now obvious that the current season will not end when people thought it would. Therefore, it is proposed that contracts be extended until such time that the season does actually end. This should be in line with the original intention of the parties when the contract was signed and should also preserve sporting integrity and stability,” read a statement on the Fifa official website

“A similar principle applies to contracts due to begin when the new season starts, meaning the entry into force of such contracts is delayed until the next season actually does start.”

