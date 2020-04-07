Swallows sponsor in bitter tender dispute with government

IN2IT Technologies is said to be involved in a dispute with the Gauteng provincial government, which has fingered MEC of education and youth development in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi, who is affiliated with the football club, has distanced himself from IN2IT Technologies’ tender dealings with the government disputing a television report which suggested he was involved in the bid for the tender.

IN2IT Technologies gives Swallows FC R150,000 a month as part of their sponsorship agreement. The company is the official jersey sponsor for the Glad Africa championship side.

Lesufi instructed the club to terminate dealings with the company after the report suggested he supported the bid for the tender.

“It has come to my attention that a company that sponsors a soccer team that I am involved, Swallows FC, is involved in a tender dispute with Gauteng provincial government,” read a statement from Lesufi.

“I was not involved in the tender nor was I lobbied by the company or the department of government to support the bid.”

