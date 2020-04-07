Former Chiefs midfielder speaks on failed PSL stint

The Ghanaian midfielder was on the books of Chiefs at the start of the season but was released after six months after failing to break into the starting line up at Naturena.

Kotei joined Chiefs after he left Tanzanian side Simba SC when the two parties parted after failing to agree on a new deal. The midfielder moved to Russia after leaving South Africa with hopes of finding a team but the coronavirus outbreak has put a future move to any club on hold.

The 26-year-old has since questioned the quality of the PSL after spending half a season with the Soweto giants.

“Some people consider Tanzania League as of low quality but when I went to play in South Africa I realised that in Tanzania, their league is not low as many people think, only that there are minor things which need to be addressed there,” Kotei told Daily News.

“In South Africa, the coverage of their league is big but not its quality.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.