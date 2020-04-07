African Soccer 7.4.2020 12:59 pm

Kaizer Chiefs players comment on Olympic postponement

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Ngezana of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates after opening the scoring during the Absa Premiership game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs’ South African Under-23 players Happy Mashiane and Siyabonga Ngezana have said that for now staying safe remains the priority, after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed by a year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mashiane and Ngezana were both part of David Notoane’s provisional squad for the competition, which will now take place in 2021.

Covid-19 is a serious concern to the world,Mashiane told the Chiefs official website.

“I wish that the solution that will stop the spread of the disease could be found as quickly as possible because this can cause much damage to all of us. I was looking forward to the 2020 Olympics, but now what matters is getting over the pandemic.

It appears that the solution for now is social distancing and being hygenic at all times. We need to support the government’s efforts in fighting the disease. If you don’t do this then the virus will spread rapidly. I wish to thank the State President for implementing the 21-day lockdown measures. I just hope everyone will adhere to this so that we are all safe.

Negzana added: “It was devastating to learn that the Olympics Games are postponed. But more than the Olympics, we cannot function as usual when we are confronted with this serious pandemic. The world is facing this crisis of the Coronavirus and all what we are all tryingis doing our best to stay safe. We are in it together.”

 

