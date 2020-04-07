Ex-Chiefs star urges South Africans to boost their immune systems 

The veteran striker, who is one of the select few marksmen to turn out for three of the finest Premier Soccer League clubs, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, said civilians should read books during this lockdown and consume foods and liquids that will boost their immune systems.

“Let us be responsible and adhere to the rules of the lockdown so that we can come out much more ready in the other side to work hard and play hard,” said Mbesuma in a video he posted on Instagram.

“Don’t forget to practice good hygiene, social distancing and boost your immune system. Read books and always remember that prevention is better than cure. We can fight coronavirus together, stay safe,” added the striker affectionately known as “Ntofo-Ntofo”.

When football and normalcy resumes, the 36-year-old goal-machine will be looking to help the University of Pretoria climb up the GladAfrica Championship log where they sit in the top half of the table with a slender chance of making it to the play-offs.

On a personal front, the former Portsmouth striker is chasing the golden boot as he has found the back of the net 10 times, six times fewer than the division’s leading marksman Abedingo Mosiathlaga of Ajax Cape Town.

