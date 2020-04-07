No salary cuts for PSL players

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung said cutting the salaries of players would be a disaster for the league. Motaung said if the lockdown continues, club could be forced to consider cutting players’ wages and hopes the virus will be contained by July.

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews said PSL players couldn’t afford to take pay cuts because they don’t get paid the same amount of money as European players who could still survive on half their salaries.

“You must remember that July is time to pay signing-on fees. The entire world and South Africa is affected, not just football,” Motaung was quoted by DailySun.

“So, the solution will depend on the duration of this deadly virus.”

