Struggling Rantie advised to see sangoma

This comes after the 29-year-old fluffed two opportunities to resurrect his career at Cape Town City and at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he was handed a lifeline before he went AWOL and had his contract terminated.

“Look, the way things have been going for a while in his life is really worrying. Rantie used to play at the highest level in England for AFC Bournemouth and he had a great time at Orlando Pirates. It is time he goes to see a sangoma and maybe he can get help on what to do going forward,” said a source close to the player.

Rantie was superb for Pirates as they won a domestic treble in the 2011/12 season, including the Absa Premiership title, and was signed by Malmo in Sweden before moving to Bournemouth, at the time in the English Championship. In the 2014/15 season, Rantie scored two goals as Bournemouth gained promotion to the English Premier League.

The striker made just three substitute appearances for the Cherries in the EPL, however, in the 2015/16 season, and none at all in the following campaign, before moving to Glencerbirligi in Turkey, and then back home to Cape Town City.

Rantie never played for City or subsequently Sundowns, however, and his career now appears to have hit a dead end.

