PSL News 6.4.2020 05:16 pm

Football lovers feeling blue during lockdown

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Football lovers feeling blue during lockdown

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 15 February 2020 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Many thought the lockdown is nothing more than an unplanned holiday to binge on movies, series, food, and alcohol.

However, for sports and football fanatics it is a time for unsolicited reflection thanks to sports channels replaying old matches. Your team losing or winning the final is the difference between waking up with a hangover from hell and a huge smile, or deciding to go to bed early after throwing your dinner in the bin. A normal Saturday for most football lovers starts with a few errands in the morning before finding a comfortable spot in front of the television set to watch game after game after game of football. This consistency is maintained even during the lockdown –...
