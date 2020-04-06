Football lovers feeling blue during lockdown
Many thought the lockdown is nothing more than an unplanned holiday to binge on movies, series, food, and alcohol.
COSAFA TV
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Africa Ramaphosa: Covid-19 assistance for Africa could run into billions of dollars
Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’
Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion
Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19
Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days