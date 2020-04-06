Football lovers feeling blue during lockdown

However, for sports and football fanatics it is a time for unsolicited reflection thanks to sports channels replaying old matches. Your team losing or winning the final is the difference between waking up with a hangover from hell and a huge smile, or deciding to go to bed early after throwing your dinner in the bin. A normal Saturday for most football lovers starts with a few errands in the morning before finding a comfortable spot in front of the television set to watch game after game after game of football. This consistency is maintained even during the lockdown –...

However, for sports and football fanatics it is a time for unsolicited reflection thanks to sports channels replaying old matches.

Your team losing or winning the final is the difference between waking up with a hangover from hell and a huge smile, or deciding to go to bed early after throwing your dinner in the bin. A normal Saturday for most football lovers starts with a few errands in the morning before finding a comfortable spot in front of the television set to watch game after game after game of football.

This consistency is maintained even during the lockdown – only now you are forced to watch old matches that had you tossing and turning to wonder how a striker bought for over R10 million failed to put the ball into an open net.

The replay of old matches has seen many people bitter having to relive some painful moments of their lives that saw them lose bets, having to wear jerseys of teams they hate, spending petrol money on drinks and hanging their heads in shame because their team lost.

The coronavirus pandemic is serious and the uncertainty of whether or not the cure will be found soon is stressful, but reliving some of the most painful moments of your life because of the football team you chose to support is just as stressful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.