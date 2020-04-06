Rakhale rejects new Chippa deal amid interest from Chiefs

Rakhale is linked with a move away from the Chilli Boys to join Kaizer Chiefs once his contract with the Coastal club expires in June.

United boss Siviwe Mpengesi revealed the club offered Rakhale a new contract in January, however, he and his agent Mandla Mthembu rejected the offer. Mpengesi said his side was preparing for life without the midfielder.

Rakhale’s move to Chiefs could be affected by the transfer ban imposed on Chiefs by Fifa after they were believed to have signed midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana illegally from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors.

“We won’t stand in his way. We will allow him to go to a club where he will make more money. I don’t think that is at Chippa United. The economics of football doesn’t allow us,” Mpengesi told IOL.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.