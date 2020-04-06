PSL News 6.4.2020 10:36 am

Ex-Chiefs star slams Sundowns for signing Maluleka

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Former Kaizer Chiefs playmaker Junior Khanye believes George Maluleka will be benched at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khanye says Maluleka could have put the final nail in the coffin for his career by agreeing to sign a pre-contract with Sundowns as his current deal with Chiefs is set to expire in June.

Maluleka turned down an offer to extend his stay Chiefs an informed the Soweto giants that he had already signed a deal with Sundowns for next season.

The former Chiefs star believes Sundowns signed the midfielder to cripple Amakhosi because of the competition the Soweto giants give the Pretoria club each season.

“He is going to have to compete with Hlompho (Kekana) and (Andile) Jali. I don’t think he will be able to play under instruction at Sundowns,” Khanye told iDiskiTV.

“I don’t think it was his idea to move there, the agent might have been involved. Maluleka might not play against Sundowns for Chiefs this season, this will kill Chiefs in the game the two sides will face each other this move was to kill Chiefs but George will not get game time at Sundowns.”

